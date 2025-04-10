CM Punk Reveals The Biggest Lesson He Learned From Eddie Guerrero
CM Punk says that he learned a lot from Eddie Guerrero, but revealed one key lesson he received by working with the pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer.
Punk talked about working with Guerrero during an interview with Metro UK. He talked about feeling sad for Guerrero when he saw him working on the indies after his first run with WWE, but said that the star treated their match together like a WrestleMania match.
“He was real sad," Punk said. "He’d been fired, he’s going through a divorce. He didn’t know when he was going to see his kids. And when you’re on the top like he was, to go back – and he’s working in indies. There’s that part of you that felt sorry for him. He’s here. He’s working with me in this Columbus Hall in Indianapolis. But, he wrestled me like it was the main event of WrestleMania.”
MORE: Cody Rhodes Reveals Unique Merchandise For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
Punk then noted all that he learned from Guerrero and talked about the relationship that they had together.
“I used to be able to just pick up the phone, call him and be like, ‘Hey,'' Punk said. "He taught me, it’s not about moves, it’s about when you do them. He taught me about the connection between your fans and you and making it emotional. He taught me so much -- Invaluable experience was learned working with him.”
CM Punk will put those invaluable lessons to test when he wrestles in his first ever main event of WrestleMania next week in Las Vegas. Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman will be in his corner instead of Roman Reigns.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Jey Uso is also scheduled to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, and much more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Popular DJ Set For Multiple Performances At WWE WrestleMania 41
Britt Baker Responds To Adam Cole Winning The TNT Championship At AEW Dynasty
Gunther Reveals The Special Perks He Negotiated In His New WWE Contract