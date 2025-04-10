Latest Update On Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania Creative Plans
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair are still scheduled to face each other next weekend at WrestleMania 41 and that's not expected to change.
The WWE Women's Champion and her challenger had a promo exchange last Friday on SmackDown that went completely off the rails. What was supposed to be scripted back-and-forth, quickly dissolved into a series of ad-libbed personal comments made toward one another.
While there was reported heat on both Tiffany and Charlotte for how things played out, the incident is not expected to alter creative plans for WrestleMania. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says the creative direction for the WWE Women's Champion Match has been in plan since before Flair made her return at the Royal Rumble.
"A number of readers asked if the verbal joust changed WWE’s planned outcome of the match," Ross Sapp said Thursday afternoon. "When Fightful inquired, we weren’t told who was going to win, but that 'the creative direction hasn’t changed in that regard.' There is not a heavy concern that things will get out of hand in the ring when the two face each other."
Stratton recently addressed the in-ring segment and said she'd be willing to pull out all the stops to get people talking about the match between her and Charlotte at WrestleMania 41.
If one thing is for certain, people have been talking about both Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair since last Friday. We'll see what happens next between these two Friday night on SmackDown.
