Cody Rhodes Addresses Finish To WrestleMania 41 Match Against John Cena
If WWE fans were left with an unsatisfactory feeling at the end of WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes is taking all the responsibility.
The American Nightmare was a guest on Busted Open Radio Tuesday afternoon, which celebrated the launch of SiriusXM's all new 24/7 pro wrestling channel, and said he's hoping to deliver the WWE Universe a make good for what happened at Allegiant Stadium back in April.
Rhodes once again appears to be on a collision course with John Cena following WWE Night of Champions. He defeated Randy Orton this past Saturday in the Finals of the King of the Ring Tournament and earned a shot at the WWE Championship in the process.
“I don’t wanna go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I will put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I’d like to get ‘em to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again.”- Cody Rhodes on Busted Open h/t Fightful
John Cena became the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion when he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The ending of the match, where Cena won thanks to a major assist from rapper and record producer Travis Scott, did not exactly receive rave reviews from many fans and critics.
Assuming Cena is still the WWE Champion come SummerSlam, he'll be defending the title against Cody Rhodes on either August 2 or August 3 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues
WWE Reportedly Showing Interest In Multiple Soon-To-Be AEW Free Agents
WWE Raw Superstar Early Favorite To Win Women's Battle Royal At WWE Evolution
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Wields A Flamethrower In A Day To Remember's New Music Video