The Bloodline Retains The WWE Tag Team Championship In A Sensational Main Event
The Bloodline continue their reign of terror as they retained the WWE Tag Team Championships in a hard-fought triple threat ladder match on tonight’s go home episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated The Street Profits and #DIY in the main event from Nashville, TN.
Highlights of the match include several high-flying spots from Ford that were pre-empted by ladder usage from the Bloodline, accentuated by a vicious looking suplex to Dawkins from Loa. Dawkins gained offense by completing an over-the-top rope dive, sending Loa and Tonga into the floor and crushed by either side of a ladder. DIY then completed a Meet in the Middle on ladder attached to Loa’s head. In a scarier spot of the match, Ford nearly missed the full revolution of a Blockbuster on Ciampa by appearing to misjudge the height of the ladder in front of him.
The Street Profits and DIY were collaborators in violence, and set up Loa for a flawless frog splash from Ford through a table, followed by Dawkins, Ciampa, and Gargano powerbombing Tonga through the announce table. A nail-biting finish saw DIY and the Profits battling it out on the ladder. When the Bloodline returned to the ring, Tonga pulled Dawkins and Ciampa backwards through a staggered ladder in the corner, followed by Loa tipping Gargano and Ford over into another ladder. This sequence allowed Loa to secure the belts and retain the championships.
The WWE Tag Team championships were redesigned after retiring the original SmackDown Tag Team championship, first established in 2016 with Heath Slater and Rhyno as the inaugural champions. The newly designed championships were presented to A-Town Down Under on the April 9th episode of SmackDown following a Six Pack Ladder Match during WrestleMania XL, which included #DIY, The New Day, The New Day Republic, The Awesome Truth, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest from the Judgment Day.
With The Bloodline retaining, they continue to dominate the SmackDown roster and set the tone for the main event of Bad Blood tomorrow night, as Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu face Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.
WWE Bad Blood takes place at 6pm EST/3pm PST and can be streamed live on Peacock.
