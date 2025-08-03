Wrestling On FanNation

The Hardy Boyz Appear At WWE SummerSlam Ahead Of Six-Way TLC Match

TLC just isn't the same without The Hardy Boyz. The TNA World Tag Team Champions were at MetLife Stadium for WWE SummerSlam.

The Hardys
The Hardys / TNA Wrestling

What would a TLC Match be without The Hardy Boyz?

The reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions made a surprise appearance Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam. Matt and Jeff Hardy were in the crowd at MetLife Stadium to take in the sights and sounds of the WWE Tag Team Championship contest.

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks put their titles on the line against The Street Profits, #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom and Andrade & Rey Fenix in a Six-Way TLC Match.

The Hardy Boyz were not alone in the audience. Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley were also in attendance to give a wave to the crowd to help celebrate their participation in the first ever TLC match over two decades ago.

The team that emerged victorious in that first match was the only one not in New Jersey Sunday night, and for obvious reasons. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, and any appearance would have to been approved by AEW management.

It is not currently known if WWE attempted to reach out to AEW to try and make that happen.

The Tables, Ladder & Chairs Match Celebrates 25 Years

The first ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match was held at SummerSlam 2000 as Matt and Jeff Hardy competed against Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz with the WWE (WWF) Tag Team Championships on the line.

All three teams set the tone and helped transform the match into a company stable with their performances in both the initial contest and it's highly vaunted follow up at WrestleMania X-Seven. Both matches saw Edge & Christian walk out with the tag titles in hand.

Now a quarter century later The Hardys and Team 3D appear set to battle each other once again. After Matt and Jeff recaptured the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary, Bully Ray made a surprise appearance to challenge Team Xtreme to one more match against D-Von and himself at TNA Bound for Glory this October.

Hardy Boyz
TNA Wrestling

Published
