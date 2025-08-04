Russell Wilson Booed at WWE’s SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium
Russell Wilson will be looking to lead his new team, the New York Giants, to a turnaround season when the NFL returns to action in just over a month. On Sunday night he was at his new home stadium, MetLife Stadium, for WWE's SummerSlam and he heard something that Giants fans hope won't happen during the regular season—a chorus of boos from the sold out crowd.
Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason, was sitting in the front row at the huge wrestling event that finished with the dramatic return of Brock Lesnar. Wilson and his son were fired up when the broadcast showed them holding up a Giants belt. The crowd, however, wasn't as excited as they let the 36-year-old QB hear it.
There were probably lots of fans of many other NFL teams in stands, but this was not what Wilson wanted to hear, especially at a stadium that now means a lot to him.
Ouch.
Wilson and the Giants kick off the regular season with a road game against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7. Their first home game isn't until Week 3 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. If Wilson plays poorly in that one he might here some more boos at MetLife.