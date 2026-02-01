Lakers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers head to Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a marquee matchup with the New York Knicks, and some reinforcements could be on the way.

Austin Reaves (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for this matchup, a positive sign for a Lakers team that is teetering on the play-in tournament line in the Western Conference.

However, the Knicks are 4.5-point favorites at home in this matchup as they aim to extend their current winning streak to six games. New York is 19-6 at home (16-8 against the spread as a home favorite), and it ranks No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

After a rough patch following their NBA Cup win, the Knicks have rebounded to make some ground up on the No. 1 seed in the East.

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson battling it out for buckets should make for a must-watch game, so why don’t we bet on it?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this primetime matchup on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +4.5 (-110)

Knicks -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +160

Knicks: -192

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Lakers record: 29-18

Knicks record: 30-18

Lakers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves – questionable

Adou Thiero – out

Bronny James – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Lakers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-118)

Earlier today, I shared why Brunson is a great prop target in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points :

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is having a great 2025-26 season, averaging 27.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

While Brunson has failed to score 27 or more points in four of his six games since returning from an ankle injury, I love this matchup for him against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are allowing over 26 points per game to opposing point guards this season.

L.A. enters Sunday’s matchup at 25th in the NBA in defensive rating, and Brunson should be able to take advantage of this backcourt, even if Marcus Smart ends up guarding him for most of the game. Brunson has 37. 29, 26, 17 and 39 points in his games against the Lakers as a Knick, and the Lakers’ defense has been steadily falling after a decent start to the season.

Brunson is worth a look with this prop set below his season average on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks haven’t been a good defensive team all season, but they’ve been elite over this 10-game stretch, and they’ve held four teams to less than 100 points on this five-game winning streak.

Now, I don’t expect that to be the case against a Lakers offense that could have Doncic, James and Reaves all healthy, but I do think it gives the Knicks an edge at home.

L.A. is just 6-7 against the spread as a road underdog, and it has fallen to 25th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. The Knicks should be able to score pretty easily against Los Angeles, and if they continue to play at a high level on the defensive end, it’s going to put them in a prime spot to cover this small spread.

The Knicks have posted an average scoring margin of +10.5 in their 24 games as a home favorite, and they have the No. 3 offense in the NBA. I think they’ll take advantage of this Lakers defense and pull out a sixth win in a row.

Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

