The Latest on WWE's Plans for Drew McIntyre's Return

It sounds like Drew McIntyre might have a new home when he returns to WWE programming later this year.

Former multi-time World Champion Drew McIntyre hasn't appeared on WWE programming since being written off television at WrestleMania 42 after an unsanctioned street fight against Jacob Fatu. The same type of unsanctioned match that sidelined Kevin Owens for well over a year with a serious neck injury.

However, McIntyre's absence wasn't due to an injury, as the Scottish Warrior was away from the company due to Hollywood commitments, filming three different movies since being away from WWE. Now that his Hollywood work is done, it's time for McIntyre to make his long-awaited return to the company.

Drew McIntyre has been discussed to return to WWE on the Raw brand

The newest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select had the latest information on Drew McIntyre's impending WWE return.

According to WWE sources, discussions about McIntyre's return to the company point to a return to the Raw brand instead of his previous home on SmackDown. This reportedly stems from the belief that Raw could use McIntyre's star power more than SmackDown does at the moment.

Plans have been in motion for McIntyre to return to WWE for a while now, with one plan being penciled in as far back as late August. However, a change in creative direction seemingly delayed plans to bring McIntyre back unto the fold.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

What should WWE do with Drew McIntyre when he returns to TV?

With Drew McIntyre's WWE return seemingly imminent with a spot on Monday nights, it's worth asking what the company plans for him upon his return.

One direction they certainly shouldn't go with is reigniting his rivalry with Jacob Fatu. The Bloodline member is knee-deep in the storyline with the 946 faction. This is something that McIntyre simply doesn't fit into at the moment and forcing him into a program like that would likely do him more harm than good.

As much as it pains me to say it, it seems painfully obvious that LA Knight isn't going to win the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank this weekend. If Knight is out of the title picture after Saturday, he's going to need a main event feud to try to keep him hot throughout the rest of the year. A returning McIntyre could be the perfect foil for Knight in the months ahead.

LA Knight | WWE

Will that be the direction? Or does WWE have something else in mind? It seems that we'll find out sooner rather than later.