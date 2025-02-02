WWE Rumors: Who Alexa Bliss Replaced In Royal Rumble; Roxanne Perez Main Roster Bound
Alexa Bliss made her highly anticipated return to WWE Saturday night at the Royal Rumble.
The five-time Women's Champion entered the match from the No. 21 position and lasted a little over 11 minutes before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.
Her appearance came as a real shock to anyone who had been paying attention to the rumor mill leading up to the Royal Rumble. Both PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer had reported that Bliss and WWE had been locked in a contract dispute that caused the creative team to freeze all plans for her return to television.
Michael Cole even made reference to the reports from the Wrestling Observer specifically on commentary during Alexa's entrance. It was a sarcastic comment that was potentially aimed at casting doubt on its accuracy, but Fightful Select is now corroborating both outlets.
Sean Ross Sapp says that none of the other 29 participants in the Women's Royal Rumble Match had any idea that Alexa Bliss would be taking part as of the start of the day on Saturday, as she was not present during Friday rehearsals. Shotzi, however, was there.
Shotzi was originally planned to enter the Rumble at No. 21, which would have been her first main roster appearance since last year's Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay. Shotzi is still on a main roster contract and she is expected back soon. She's been getting reps in NXT as she works her way back from a serious knee injury.
There was no ill will harbored against Alexa Bliss amongst those that spoke to Fightful. Many were reportedly happy to see her back, but at the same time, felt bad that Shotzi ended up being pulled from the match.
Saturday night, meantime, was a great showcase for Roxanne Perez. If it wasn't made abundantly clear by her record-breaking performance inside the Women's Royal Rumble, the two-time NXT Women's Champion is heading to the main roster very soon.
In a separate update Sunday afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp said that The Prodigy has been on WWE’s radar for a call-up, with sources noting that she's been ready from a performance standpoint for some time now.
Perez has recently engaged in a rivalry with Bayley on NXT which has led to Roxanne making appearances on both Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks.
While the 23-year-old did not eliminate Bayley from the Rumble Match last night, she did break her record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble. Perez entered from the No. 3 position and lasted 1 hour, 7 minutes and 47 seconds before she was eliminated by Charlotte Flair and finished as the runner-up.
