WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/3/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Jey Uso shocked the world Saturday night when he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The entire city of Cleveland better be prepared to YEET long into the night as soon to be 'WrestleMania Main Event' Jey Uso will be on Netflix to celebrate the biggest win of his career.
The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner will also be at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse tonight. Charlotte Flair made history in Indianapolis when she became the first ever two-time winner of the women's event, and now The Queen has a decision to make.
Will Charlotte choose to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in a WrestleMania 36 & 39 rematch? Or will she decide on a first time generational match-up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton? Will Jey Uso choose a rematch against Gunther or to face his good friend Cody Rhodes? Will we find out tonight?
With the Royal Rumble now in the review mirror the focus turns toward Elimination Chamber in Toronto, which will provide several Superstars with one last shot at earning a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.
We know that John Cena will take part in one of the Elimination Chamber Matches. We'll learn about a few of the folks who will be joining him later tonight. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that qualifying matches will start this evening in Cleveland.
No specific match-ups have been announced at this time, so make sure to check back for updates.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location
Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Match Card (Announced)
Jey Uso & Charlotte Flair will appear following their Royal Rumble victories
Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches begin
