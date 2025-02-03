WWE Announces 2025 Royal Rumble Gate Was The Largest For Any Single-Night Show In Company History
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event saw Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso punch their tickets to the main events of WrestleMania. Now, the company claims they did so in front of the biggest audience ever for the event.
WWE issued a press release Monday, proclaiming the 2025 Royal Rumble had the highest gate of any single-night event in company history, while also breaking viewership records for the Rumble.
Via the WWE release:
"GATE: Royal Rumble 2025 generated the largest gate for any single-night event in WWE history. Saturday’s PLE, which drew 70,342 fans to Lucas Oil Stadium, is only behind WrestleMania® 40 Saturday & Sunday for any single-night gate.
"VIEWERSHIP: Royal Rumble 2025 set the event’s all-time viewership record, up nearly 14 percent domestically, distributed on Peacock, from last year’s record-setting audience. International viewing numbers are up even higher year-over-year with Royal Rumble shifting to Netflix globally.
"MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 95 percent versus the previous Royal Rumble record set last year in 2024, making Royal Rumble 2025 the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event of all-time.
SPONSORSHIP: Sponsorship revenue was up 94 percent versus the previous record set in 2024. Royal Rumble featured 14 total partners, with 100 percent of the matches sponsored.
"SOCIAL: Royal Rumble 2025 set a record for the most social video views in Royal Rumble history. WWE Superstar Bron Breakker spearing popular streamer IShowSpeed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all-time, generating more than 300,000,000 social views in less than 24 hours."
It should be noted while WWE noted an attendance of 70,342 fans, the number may be in dispute. An on-screen graphic during the post-show press conference showed the number as 65,470, while Paul Levesque said at the same time the number was 70,347.
The Royal Rumble was the first of three major events that will happen in Indianapolis over the next few years, as the company made a deal with Indiana Sports Corp that will also bring a future WrestleMania and SummerSlam to the city.
