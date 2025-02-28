Wrestling On FanNation

The Latest Rumblings On Seasons 1 And 2 of WWE LFG On A&E

Filming for season one of 'WWE LFG' is still on going, but season two of WWE's competition show on A&E is already reportedly underway.

Rick Ucchino

'WWE LFG' will get a second season
'WWE LFG' will get a second season / A&E

The folks over at A&E are apparently very happy with the launch of their new pro wrestling competition show, as they have reportedly already green lit a second season.

'WWE: Legends & Future Greats' follows industry vets and coaches Booker T, The Undertaker, Mickie James and Bully Ray as they mentor a group of young and talented athletes who are competing to earn a WWE developmental contract.

More: Why Booker T Said Roxanne Perez Was The Ideal WWE Developmental Talent [Exclusive]

The show debuted back on February 16 as part of A&E's expanding media partnership with WWE. Only two episodes of the first season have aired thus far, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that filming has already started on season two in Orlando, Florida.

Filming on the current season is also still ongoing, according to The Takedown on SI's Jon Alba. He took time away from his very rare vacation to post on social media Friday afternoon that matches for 'WWE LFG' will take place ahead of this Tuesday's NXT taping.

The top two men's and women's competitors on the show will be working against each other in bouts that will be aired during the season one finale coming up in May.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

