Bianca Belair Comments On Reported Frustrations With Women's Booking In WWE
Bianca Belair has a big weekend coming up.
On the heels of a spectacular WWE Women's Tag Team Title defense Monday night on Raw, albeit an unsuccessful one, The E-S-T and her tag team partner Naomi are set to compete inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match Saturday night in Toronto.
Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Roxanne Perez round out the field of ladies looking to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41. The winner of the Elimination Chamber will face Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' this April.
Saturday's Elimination Chamber card will also feature WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teaming up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. It's quite the cap for what's been an excellent week of women's wrestling in WWE.
It comes on the heels, however, of recent reports that many women in the division are growing increasingly frustrated with how they've been booked as of late.
MORE: Triple H Makes Huge Claim About WWE Elimination Chamber Weekend
While multiple women's talent have told Fightful Select that things are no where near as bad as they were during the latter days of Vince McMahon's creative tenure, the overall attention the women's roster receives under the new regime could be better.
Speaking to the New York Post this week, Bianca Belair could not personally add any context to those reports.
"I haven't really seen anything, to be honest," Belair said when asked about potential creative frustrations. "Our roster is so stacked and we have so many talented women, and we just saw that at the Royal Rumble where you had women from the past, present, and future. Every single woman in the match could have a WrestleMania caliber match. That's why I'm happy we got two new titles to showcase that talent."
Belair, who has been one of the more prominently featured stars of the WWE Women's Division the last several years, is the reported favorite to be the last woman standing Saturday night. Which would making her the first two time winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.
A victory would potentially set up a long awaited show down between Bianca and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania, while Tiffany Stratton is already set to defend her championship that weekend against Charlotte Flair.
"It's a hectic time of the year and everyone is fighting to get on WrestleMania. That's how this time of the year is," Belair said to the Post. "Our roster is so stacked we need those opportunities to showcase that. It's going to keep getting crazier and crazier because women from NXT are going to get called up and we're all fighting to get to WrestleMania. That's just natural feelings."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Mandy Rose Reveals What's Keeping Her Away From A Return To Wrestling
Jey Uso Out To Prove Doubters Wrong Against Gunther At WWE WrestleMania 41
Bayley Once Again Disappointed With WWE2K25 Rating: "Someone Got It Out For Me, Dude"