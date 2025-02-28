Mandy Rose Reveals What's Keeping Her Away From A Return To Wrestling
When will Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, make her return to wrestling?
Speaking on the latest episode of her Power Alphas podcast, Mandy says that's the number one question she gets from interviewers and fans any time the topic of wrestling comes up in conversation.
While the former NXT Women's Champion cannot rule out stepping back into the ring at some point in her life, that doesn't appear to be in the cards at present time. Mostly due to news she received during a recent trip to the chiropractor.
"There is a little trauma in the cervical spine area. Nothing too crazy, thankfully, but after eight years of wrestling and years before that of bodybuilding and putting bars on my back and playing sports, dancing, all of that puts a huge toll on your spine." she said. "I have some degeneration in some of my discs, which wouldn't really be a thing if I didn't have little symptoms."
Sacs recently began feeling a tingling sensation in her in my hands. It would come and go from time to time, but she decided to go get checked out after it started to get worse.
"Got an x-ray, and found out I had some arthritis in the C6, C7, C8 area, some degeneration in my discs. I'm getting some treatment. Right now, I feel like a wrestling return for me wouldn't really make much sense because of the wear and tear it does on your body. Not to say that it can't happen in the future." h/t Fightful.
There's no surgery in Mandy's future at this time. She'll continue to receive treatment until everything is straightened out.
