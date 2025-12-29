WWE Legend Suggests CM Punk Is 'Done' Based On Recent Raw Performance

CM Punk has had a highly successful and decorated career, spanning his work on the independent scene, WWE, and All Elite Wrestling.

That being said, he is reaching his 50s, and the thought of retirement is drawing closer than ever.

The main event scene in WWE has been criticized for not featuring anyone younger than their late 30s. Punk currently sits at the top of the mountain on Raw, holding the World Heavyweight Championship, but that might be nearing its end with Bron Breakker looming over the title.

Kevin Nash thinks Punk is getting slower

Bron Breakker | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was responding to fan opinions on his Kliq This podcast and got one that mentioned CM Punk possibly going over Bron Breakker on the January 5th episode of Raw and running the match back at WrestleMania with Breakker getting the title.

Nash shared his opinion on Punk's work at the moment and said,

"I watched Punk in the main event of that match last Monday. Number one, if you're the Heavyweight Champion of the WWE and you wrestle in a t-shirt, ouch. Number two, his punches look really slow, he looks slow, I think he's done. I think Bron should beat him." Kevin Nash, Kliq This

Nash's co-host Sean Oliver suggested that 2026 could maybe be CM Punk's swan song. When asked about who Nash believes should main event WrestleMania, Nash ran over names like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar as people who could have that spot, but admitted he has no clue at the moment.

Bron Breakker freshening up the main event scene

Bron Breakker | WWE

If WWE pulls the trigger on having Bron Breakker take the World Heavyweight Championship from Punk whether it be on Raw or at WrestleMania, that could be the shot in the arm the main event scene needs in the company.

Breakker is only barely 28 years old and has been able to showcase himself in the main event scene back when he was in NXT plus having some strong runs with the Intercontinental Championship last year and at the start of this year.

The issues with main event stars being older won't go away entirely with Breakker if he holds the World Championship, it would at least help get rid of that stigma a little bit as WWE took a chance on a younger guy and put them at the top even if only for a short while.

The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More

Major Update On Jacob Fatu's WWE Future Amid Injury Hiatus

John Cena's Advice To Maxxine Dupri Ahead Of WWE Retirement

Tony Khan Reveals the Truth About Jon Moxley’s 2025 AEW Run (Exclusive)

WWE Raw Preview (12/29/25) Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream