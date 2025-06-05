The Miz Shares His Expectations For R-Truth After WWE Release
The Miz has added more of his thoughts on R-Truth’s shocking WWE release.
Truth announced on Sunday via X that he had been released from the company, with reports later confirming that his contract would not be renewed by WWE.
The decision was met with plenty of online backlash from fans, and some of that spread over to WWE television on this week’s Raw as the crowd chanted “we want Truth” multiple times during the live broadcast from Tulsa.
WWE superstars also weighed in on social media, including Miz.
"Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career," Miz wrote. "No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining."
In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Miz opened up more on his former tag team partner’s release, noting his expectations for Truth post-WWE.
"Obviously, I was in a tag team with R-Truth, so it’s always sad to see something like that happen,” Miz said. “But I think Truth will bounce on his feet. He’s a hell of a talented superstar."
Awesome Truth captured the RAW Tag Team Championships - which would later be rebranded as the World Tag Team Championships - at WrestleMania 40 after Truth retrieved the titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.
The most high-profile match for the duo came at Survivor Series 2011, where they teamed up in the main event against The Rock and John Cena.
Truth’s exit from WWE ends his 17-year run with the company after re-signing in 2008.
Miz has been with WWE for over two decades after joining in 2004.
