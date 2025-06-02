Recently Released WWE Superstar Confirms Interest In Joining AEW
Cora Jade says she loved her time in AEW and would like to sign there if the opportunity came her way.
In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, Jade confirmed her interest in joining the number two wrestling promotion in the United States and credited the company's creative freedom as a primary reason why.
"I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. I watch all the shows. I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I'm so much for storylines and character, so I feel like they are very like creatively free in that way."- Cora Jade
MORE: CM Punk Offers Cora Jade Support After Recent Release From WWE
Jade was recently cut from the NXT roster as part of the post-WrestleMania releases that typically arrive in late April across WWE. Jade was a fixture of NXT when the brand flipped to its maligned "2.0" version in 2021. Injuries made her television time spotty, but she was a former Women's NXT Tag Team Champion and she competed in the first-ever Women's War Games Match.
Jade had a brief stint with AEW in 2020. She worked the AEW Dark tapings as Elayna Black -- the same name she plans on working under once her non-compete with WWE ends. Jade is booked for a handful of independent appearances around the country.
