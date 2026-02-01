Liv Morgan Reflects on Huge WWE Royal Rumble Victory
It's been a long time coming for Liv Morgan, but after nine long years, she accomplished her goal of becoming a Royal Rumble winner.
Saturday afternoon, Liv Morgan entered the Women's Royal Rumble at 14. Less than 45 minutes later, Morgan punched her ticket to WrestleMania 42. A goal that Morgan has been trying to accomplish for almost a decade.
The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan was a guest on the WWE Royal Rumble Recap. When asked how it felt to finally accomplish her goal of winning the Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan admitted there were truly no words to describe how she was feeling.
"Words can't describe how it feels," Liv Morgan admitted. "I've done nine of these, I've had every position in this match. I've started it, I've ended it. I've had the record for the fastest elimination. I've shared a record for being in the ring the longest.
"I've had every position. Runner-up, but never a winner until tonight, so it feels exactly how I thought it would. You don't do this match more than everyone else and like not win it, you know? And I said it weeks ago. I said 2026, is the year of The Judgment Day. I said it, I saw it, and now here it is."
Liv Morgan addresses eliminating Raquel Rodriguez
Despite Morgan declaring 2026 to be the year of The Judgment Day, one of her three eliminations in the Royal Rumble included her stablemate and former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez.
When asked about her decision to toss Rodriguez over the top rope, Morgan argued that Raquel already has her title shot and believes that there's no animosity between them.
"I know Raquel better than anyone else," Liv Morgan said. "And if I know Raquel, like how I know Raquel, I know that Raquel is not selfish. Raquel is already number one contender for the Women's World Championship. Now there are two members of The Judgment Day with opportunity. Raquel is going to become Women's World Champion, and I'm gonna cash in my shot at WrestleMania.
"She's not gonna be mad at me. Are you kidding me? Now there's two of us that have this amazing opportunity. She's not selfish, guys. She may be a little taken aback by how it had went down. But my sister is not selfish, nonetheless. All is okay. It's more opportunity for The Judgment Day. A win for one is a win for all."
