WWE Officially Announces AAA Acquisition, Reveals When It Is Expected To Close
WWE shocked the wrestling world over WrestleMania weekend, laying the foundation for a major shift in the existing landscape.
The company held a segment on its WrestleMania pre-show Saturday, revealing it had purchased AAA. In the process, it announced a Worlds Collide event scheduled to be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 7, featuring talent from AAA, NXT, and the WWE main roster.
Vikingo, a world-renowned talent who had runs in TNA and AEW, was then involved in the Rey Fenix and El Grande Americano match.
WWE issued a press release featuring comment on the acquisition Monday morning, including from chief content officer Paul Levesque.
“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey,” Levesque said. “By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”
The move comes shortly after AEW announced it would be furthering its partnership with CMLL, running AEW Grand Slam Mexico this summer.
“We look forward to partnering with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure the future of AAA for fans and to help take this business to the next level,” Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO Hugo López-Velarde said in the release.
“AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades and our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world,” AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña added.
The press release also revealed the acquisition is expected to close in Q3 of 2025, which would notably be after the Worlds Collide show is held.
