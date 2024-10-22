The Wyatt Sicks Return To WWE Raw
The Wyatt Sicks are back on WWE Raw.
During this week's episode of the show, Bo Dallas and his Wyatt Sicks faction appeared at the conclusion of The New Day vs. Authors of Pain. Both teams were competing in a number one contender tournament for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.
After R-Truth helped The New Day to the win, Authors of Pain, The Miz, and Karrion Kross attacked Truth for getting involved. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston argued about whether or not to go and help him, but didn't. Instead, the lights went out and The Wyatt Sicks appeared.
The Wyatt Sicks then brawled with The Final Testament faction. Eventually, Miz was alone in the ring and that's when Dallas appeared. He went after Miz, but Miz scurried away. Instead, Dallas put the Mandible Claw on Final Testament's manager, Paul Ellering.
The Wyatt Sicks haven't been seen on WWE Raw since defeating American Made in a Trios Match. There have been strange videos and clips that have alluded to an appearance by the faction, but until tonight, they never showed.
Raw this week has been out of control since the first minute it was on the air. Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed brawled backstage and in the ring right as the show started. Both were scheduled for a face-to-face in the ring.
Tonight in the main event, Jey Uso will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bron Breakker.
