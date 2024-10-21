WWE Raw Preview (10/21/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The push toward WWE Crown Jewel continues as Monday Night Raw stops off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
'Main Event' Jey Uso is looking to cement his reign as Intercontinental Champion when he defends the gold against the man he took it from. Will Jey be fully focused on Bron Breakker or will he need to keep his head off a swivel after his Bloodline confrontation Friday night on SmackDown?
The tournament to crown new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships continues with two more matches. Seth Rollins is ready for a colossal confrontation against Bronson Reed, while Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER are all expected to be on the show as well.
Here is your Monday Night Raw preview:
Match Card (Announced)
WWE World Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament Match: The New Day vs. Authors of Pain
WWE World Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed meet face-to-face
Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
WWE World Tag Team Championship No.1 Contender's Tournament Matches
The War Raiders were able to punch their ticket to the next round of the WWE World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament this past week on Raw, and two more teams are looking to do the same tonight. The New Day's quest for a 13th Tag Team Championship reigns continues when they battle Akam & Rezor of the Final Testament. Then WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio teams with his LWO stablemate Dragon Lee to take on the Creed Brothers.
Seth 'Freakin' Rollins goes face-to-face with 'Big' Bronson Reed
Seth Rollins is desperate for a match against Bronson Reed. More over the former World Heavyweight Champion told Adam Pearce last week that he needs a fight with the big man to prove that he's still the absolute best that WWE has to offer. Raw's General Manager has been hesitant to book the match due to the string of injuries that has plagued Rollins throughout 2024. The most recent of which were caused by Bronson Reed. Rollins will go face-to-face with Reed tonight on Raw.
Jey Uso defends his Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker
Jey Uso has a ton on his plate as he heads into his main event match tonight on Raw. The Intercontinental Champion is coming off his surprise appearance Friday night on SmackDown. While he has no intension of helping Roman Reigns reclaim his seat at the head of the table, Jey did unsuccessfully attempt to talk Solo Sikoa into ending his hostile takeover of the Bloodline. He may have also picked a fight with Jacob Fatu in the process. Will his decision to disrupt Bloodline business come back to bite him as he defends his title against Bron Breakker?
How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
