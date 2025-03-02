Three Title Matches And Three Major Appearances Made Official For Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw
Monday Night Raw goes live on Netflix Monday Night at 8 p.m. ET from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
It's the first show after the explosive events of the Elimination Chamber and as we all saw Saturday night in Toronto, anything can happen in WWE.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to make some of his patented official announcements for tomorrow's episode, including that Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair will be there live to witness Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY.
CM Punk did not punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 at the Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins made absolute sure of that. What happens next between these two bitter rivals is anyone's guess, but Pearce says both men will be at KeyBank Center Monday night. As will the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.
The War Raiders will also be defending their WWE Tag Team Championships against the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile gets her shot at Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Current 3/2 Raw on Netflix rundown:
- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship w/ Bianca Belair in attendance
- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- War Raiders (c) vs. Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Championships
- Appearances by CM Punk, Seth Rollins & World Heavyweight Champion Gunther
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Jade Cargill Gives Warning To The 'Wolves' In WWE During New Social Media Video
The Rock Claps Back At Critics Of His Recent WWE Appearances In Elimination Chamber Post-Show
Triple H Comments On Whether WrestleMania 41 Main Event Is Locked In Yet On Elimination Chamber Post Show
Backstage Details On John Cena's Historic Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber