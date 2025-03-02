Triple H Comments On Whether WrestleMania 41 Main Event Is Locked In Yet On Elimination Chamber Post Show
The road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas has very suddenly been kicked into high gear.
Cody Rhodes and John Cena are now on a collision course for what has the potential to be one of the more emotionally charged main events in WrestleMania history. If that match does in fact close out this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
It would be very difficult to imagine a scenario where the WWE Championship match isn't the night two finale after what went down at Elimination Chamber Saturday night. Especially if The Final Boss is in attendance to back his hand-picked destroyer of the American Nightmare.
What caps off the festivities on night one is a completely different story. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was asked during the Elimination Chamber Post Show if it was possible that one of the two Women's Championship matches had a chance to be the main event this year.
His response... anything is possible.
"As we build this, what resonates the most will become the main events. Nothing is locked in. I believe, for talent, that is the best way to do it. Let everybody fight over the spot. Let everybody work their ass off and everybody try to do what we’re trying to do, which is do things outside the box and do things people haven’t seen."
Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania this year, while Bianca Belair will challenge either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Title.
The E-S-T versus The Nightmare is a match that many fans have been clamoring to see for years. If Rhea is successful in defending her title Monday night on Raw against SKY, then that bout is most assuredly going to have the backing of the WWE Universe.
"People forget how much value there is in the TV we put out," Triple H said Saturday night. "When you have a moment on TV, I don’t care if it’s 30 seconds, a minute, two minutes, or 20 minutes. Maximize those minutes. Tell me why you should be in that main event. Don’t go out there and go, ‘I hope they put me in the main event.’ Take it. Make it undeniable. That’s what I want talent to do."
There's no denying that Ripley and Belair is a main event caliber match, but they'll be facing stiff competition for that spot in Las Vegas.
Jey Uso is arguably the most over Superstar in the entire company right now and he's already earned his 'main event' spot by winning the Royal Rumble.
Then there's the likely possibility that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk meet in a colossal triple-threat match that could easily close out night two of WrestleMania most years.
"I don’t believe in giving anybody a spot. ‘The women should have the main event spot.’ It’s nice, if it is the most interesting thing on the show and is getting the biggest reaction, which when I put them in main events, it’s because of that. They earn that. They earn the right through their hard work, their sacrifice, their dedication, just like everybody else, to be treated like everybody else and work their ass off to get what they want. I don’t treat them any differently. The reason I don’t treat them any differently is because I respect them too much to do it that way."
