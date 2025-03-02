Bianca Belair Wins Women's WWE Elimination Chamber; Punches Ticket To WrestleMania 41
The Women's Elimination Chamber Match started off rough for Bianca Belair as she was forced to watch a returning Jade Cargill beat down her tag team partner Naomi from behind her locked pod door.
Belair's night would end with the pyro going off and her ticket punched to WrestleMania 41.
The match came down to Bianca and Liv Morgan, who twice missed on an Oblivion and ended up caught in a KOD that gave the win to the E-S-T.
Naomi was ruled unable to compete after the assault by Jade Cargill and was eliminated before the match ever began. She would leave the Rogers Centre on a stretcher.
Bayley was the first elimination once the bell actually rang. The Role Model was locked in a battle with Roxanne Perez, but after she dumped the Prodigy over the top rope, she ran into an Oblivion from Morgan and was pinned.
Perez was the next woman out of the match. Roxanne had Belair in her sights for a Pop Rox, but was shoved off her back and right into a Codebreaker from Morgan. Alexa Bliss then came off the top rope with Twisted Bliss and pinned the Prodigy.
Liv Morgan then earned another elimination when she took out Alexa Bliss. After Bliss hit Belair with Sister Abigail, Morgan ran in and rolled Alexa into a jackknife pinning combination and got the three count. Thus setting up the final showdown between herself and Belair.
The win for Bianca makes her the first woman to ever win two Elimination Chamber Matches. She'll now face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship this April in Las Vegas.
Ripley and SKY will face each other this Monday night on Raw with the title on the line.
