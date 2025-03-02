The Rock Claps Back At Critics Of His Recent WWE Appearances In Elimination Chamber Post-Show
The Rock says that everything he did during his Bad Blood PLE appearance in October of last year was a part of a longer plan, despite criticism he and WWE received after it.
During the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 press conference, The Rock talked about the major angle between him, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes during the show, confirming that things were set in motion for it back when he made the one-off and seemingly random appearance at Bad Blood.
"So what a lot thought of Bad Blood when it was a pay-per-view that the Rock attended and I just did a very small subtle thing. There was a lot of criticism like ‘Oh it didn’t mean anything.’ Well it did. It’s okay. It’s okay if you’re not thinking about it now but just trust me when I tell you we are thinking about this stuff and long gaming this and I love that"- The Rock (h/t ITR)
MORE: Details Emerge About Travis Scott's WWE Future And Role In John Cena's Heel Turn At Elimination Chamber
The Rock continued and indicated how his other recent appearances for WWE led to the moment at Elimination Chamber.
"Same thing last week. Same thing when we opened up with Netflix in LA where I came out as the director of the board and welcomed everybody and welcomed the Netflix executives. I thanked Cody Rhodes for carrying this company in such a tremendous way on his shoulders. I gave him a dap; I gave him a big hug. Well I knew this night was coming."- The Rock (h/t ITR)
The Rock and John Cena are now aligned with Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes after he won the men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night. Cena is now set to face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Social Media Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber: John Cena Wins And Will Face Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41
Triple H Comments On Whether WrestleMania 41 Main Event Is Locked In Yet On Elimination Chamber Post Show
Backstage Details On John Cena's Historic Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber