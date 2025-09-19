Tiffany Stratton Injury Could Keep Planned WWE Wrestlepalooza Match Off Card
The card for this Saturday's Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event may not be settled just yet.
There are currently five matches booked for the first show of the new five-year media partnership between WWE and ESPN, but the health of WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will reportedly decide whether a sixth match gets added to the rundown.
Fans who visited the Wrestlepalooza Superstore in Indianapolis noticed that the official match card t-shirt featured a graphic for a triple threat match between Stratton, Jade Cargill and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Title. This naturally drew criticism from some, as that match had not yet been announced. According to insider X account WrestleVotes, however, there's a reason it hasn't been made official.
"Asked a source about the Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill matchup graphic on the official WrestlePalooza shirt in Indianapolis, they said the plan is to feature the match on the card, hence its placement. However, it depends on Stratton’s status—she missed NXT Homecoming and remains TBD as of yesterday. Expect clarification tomorrow night on SmackDown.- WrestleVotes on X.
It is not publicly known what Tiffany Stratton is currently dealing with, but following her title defense against Jade Cargill last Friday night on SmackDown, she was not medically cleared to compete this past Tuesday on NXT Homecoming.
Stratton was supposed to team with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer to take on Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, but she was replaced by Lyra Valkyria.
Tiffany's match against Jade last week ended in a double-count out, and then Nia Jax attacked both women after the bell.
Cargill and Jax have both had their eye on the WWE Women's Championship for some time now. They may get their next opportunity this Saturday night, but if not, plans are certainly in place for that triple threat match to happen as soon as Tiffany Stratton is ready for action.
Current WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (announced):
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
