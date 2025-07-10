Title Match Added To WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Card
Another match has been added to the WWE Saturday Night’s Main event card on Saturday in Atlanta.
The show will be headlined by Goldberg’s retirement match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, LA Knight looking for revenge against Seth Rollins, and the returning Drew McIntyre going one-on-one with Randy Orton.
However, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has announced the addition of a championship match to the lineup. In a post on X, Aldis revealed that Solo Sikoa will defend the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso.
Things have gotten personal between the former members of The Bloodline, as Solo has created his new family tree - referred to as his MFT - that includes JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and the newly-named Talla Tonga, who went by Hikuleo in NJPW.
Solo got some assistance from his faction at WWE Night of Champions a few weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Jacob Fatu for the title.
Fatu won the championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 back in April.
This is Solo’s first title reign on the WWE main roster after he made his debut at Clash at the Castle 2022 to help Roman Reigns defeat McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Of course, Solo found himself on opposites of Reigns and Jimmy in The Bloodline War Games Match last November after taking over as leader of the group during Reigns’ post-WrestleMania 40 absence.
Jimmy, an eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion with his brother Jey Uso, will be aiming for his first singles title in WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Big Update On Shayna Baszler's WWE Status After Recent NXT Role Return
Hangman Adam Page Reveals He Has Found Himself Ahead Of AEW All In: Texas Championship Match (Exclusive)
How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
WWE Sparks Fan Meltdown With AJ Lee Post Ahead of Evolution 2