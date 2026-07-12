Logan Paul mocks and challenges Conor McGregor after UFC 329 loss

Conor McGregor's return to UFC was anything but triumphant.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion stepped back into the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 329, but moments after his rematch with Max Holloway got underway, he suffered a knee injury and the fight was called off just 69 seconds into the first round.

Footage of a pre-match stumble while taking off his shoes had many speculating that McGregor had suffered the injury prior to the start of the fight, but he took to social media to shoot that idea down.

UFC 246 post-event facts: Conor McGregor enters rarefied air with finish of Donald Cerrone Unknown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I had no injury / injuries going into the fight," McGregor wrote on his X account. "I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.”

Regardless of when the injury occurred, the highly anticipated UFC 329 main event ended in unspectacular fashion, and the Las Vegas crowd was sent home in stunned disbelief.

McGregor himself, who was competing for the first time since his doctor's decision loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 246 almost five years to the day of Saturday's fight, was still in disbelief early Sunday morning. But the 37-year-old vowed that this would not be his final fight.

I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

Not everyone was disappointed with the outcome of Saturday's fight. In fact, one person was thrilled and quickly went on social media and mocked McGregor for a "embarrassing" performance. That person was WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Logan Paul mocks and challenges Conor McGregor after UFC 329 loss

Paul may be out of action with a torn triceps, but he can still run his mouth. And that's exactly what he was doing on his Instagram account when he posted a video that was recorded as the McGregor Holloway fight was happening in real time.

“Easiest money of my life, dog. This is embarrassing. He looks slow, he looks lazy. Oh my God, this is embarrassing. Look at the odds. It’s not even over, Holloway to 95%," Paul said while showing his betting app to the camera. "Pathetic. I have nothing nice to say other than I won $30K. When you’re done with whatever this is, Conor, we should box, bro. You might have a better chance.”

Any type of match between Paul and McGregor, unless it's in a WWE ring, likely wouldn't happen for a number of years for a litany of reasons.

First and foremost, both men are now hurt. The Maverick tore his triceps at Saturday Night's Main Event back in May and there is currently no timeline for his return to in-ring competition.

Paul will still pop up on Monday Night Raw every now and again to cut a promo, and that's essentially what he was doing on social media Saturday night. Even if both men were healthy and McGregor was down for a boxing match, there's next to zero chance that WWE would allow Paul to take part in something like that while still under contract.