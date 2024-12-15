Triple H And Kevin Owens Get Into Physical Altercation After WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Triple H and Kevin Owens got into a physical confrontation after the conclusion of the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Owens and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.
In the match, Rhodes defeated Owens after connecting with Cross Rhodes onto a steel chair that Owens brought into the ring. Rhodes celebrated the win with the fans as the show faded to black, but that's when things got interesting.
After the show went off the air, Rhodes started to cut a promo in the ring to thank the fans and that's when Owens struck. Owens knocked Rhodes to the mat and then connected with a Package Piledriver that left the audience in shock. Rhodes was stretchered out of the ring because of the impact of the move.
Owens took the winged eagle championship belt that Rhodes wore to the ring for the match and carried that to the locker room. Before he walked through the curtain, he posed and bowed at the top of the ramp. Triple H appeared and knocked the belt out of the hands of Owens. Both men then started shoving the other and yelling. They had to be separated by WWE backstage officials.
Tonight's episode of Saturday Night's Main Event was the first since 2009. Other match outcomes of the night included Chelsea Green defeating Michin to become the first-ever Women's United States Champion, Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn, Gunther retaining his world championship over Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and Liv Morgan retaining her world championship over Iyo Sky.
