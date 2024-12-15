WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results [12/14/24]: Morgan & Gunther Retain, Green Gets A Belt, Rhodes Gets Revenge
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, the first since 2008, was live from Uniondale, New York, and boy was the WWE roster cooking with grease. Three world title matches, a Women's United States Championship tournament final, and a heated grudge match lined this stellar card. WWE Legends were also on hand for what felt like a free PLE.
Without further ado, here's what you may have missed.
WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens
Rhodes came out with the old-school winged eagle WWE Title around his waist, last worn by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in 1998. Very cool moment. Charles Robinson was the referee.
Cody brought the fight to Owens early, hitting a dive and a gourdbuster right out of the gate. Owens took control on the outside then targeted the injured ankle. Cody called back Stardust with a cartwheel but Owens hit a swanton for a near fall. Owens looked to hit Rhodes with a piledriver on the announcer's table but Cody countered with an RKO.
Back in the ring, Rhodes got a near fall with a top-rope Cody Cutter. Ref bump, Owens hits the stunner and gets the visual fall but Cody kicks out when a fresh ref hits the ring to count the pin. Another ref bump and Owens gets a chair. Cody counters with another Cody Cutter then a Cross Rhodes on the chair! Robinson counts the pin and Cody retains! What a match!
After the show went off air, Owens attacked Rhodes and stole the Winged Eagle Championship belt. As he exited, Triple H confronted Owens and after some heated words shoved him in anger.
WWE Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest
In the first half of the match, Priest hit a dive onto Gunther to the outside and landed flat on his back. Brutal. The story of this match was Gunther and Priest having a hoss fight with Balor doing his best to pick his spots. Balor was a workhorse in this match, bumping and flying around everywhere for the duration.
After trading and reversing a series of finishers, Gunther powerbombed Priest on the steel steps then hit Balor with a folding powerbomb for the win. Great match.
Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY
Morgan and SKY started at a furious pace with a sequence that ended with SKY hitting a gorgeous Asai moonsault to the outside.
Near the end of the match, SKY hit Morgan with a brutal knee to the face that bloodied the champ's nose. SKY attempted a moonsault onto the fallen WWE Women's Champion but Morgan got her feet up and blocked the attempt. Morgan followed up with her finisher to get the pin in a highly competitive match.
On her way to the back with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley emerged and stood face-to-face with the champ.
Women's United States Championship Final: Chelsea Green def. Michin
Here's your reminder that Chelsea Green is amazing.
With Green draped on the top turnbuckle, Piper Niven climbed onto the apron to distract Michin. Michin dropkicked Niven off the apron, but Green took advantage by flipping off the turnbuckle right into an Unpretty-Her! A massive crowd pop, and a pin for the victory. Wow, that was awesome. Green is the first Women's U.S. Champion!
Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn
Zayn and McIntyre engaged in a very physical, high-energy match. At one point, Zayn hit a slick sunset flip powerbomb off the turnbuckle. The finish came when McIntyre slid in and out of the ring to confuse Zayn, then hit a Claymore Kick as Zayn came back into the ring to get the pin. Very good match.
