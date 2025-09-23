Triple H Announces John Cena's Opponent For WWE Crown Jewel
John Cena wanted it. AJ Styles wanted it. The fans wanted it. They're all going to get their wish.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon on his X account. John Cena will face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia coming up on Saturday, October 11.
His post comes less than 24 hours after John Cena reached out to the WWE Universe on social media to see if they'd be interested in watching this phenomenal match-up one more time before he retires in December. The response was overwhelmingly in the affirmative and Triple H has listened to what they had to say.
AJ Styles becomes the latest former rival of the 17-Time World Champion to get one more shot at Cena along the road to his retirement, joining the likes of Randy Orton, CM Punk and most recently Brock Lesnar.
WWE fans have been clamoring for this match in particular as they look back on the series of matches that Cena and Styles had between 2016 and 2017 with great fondness.
Following his loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night, John Cena has just five dates left in his professional wrestling career. After Crown Jewel, he has two episodes of Monday Night Raw and Survivor Series in November and then his retirement match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.
MORE: Cody Rhodes Becomes Just 4th Wrestler To Achieve Rare Feat With PWI No. 1 Ranking
Cena was reportedly set to go over Brock Lesnar as of Saturday morning, but the finish was obviously changed prior to the show being streamed live on ESPN.
When Cena lost, particularly in the fashion he did, there was some speculation that a rematch with Brock was in the works. The Wrestling Observer is now saying there is no rematch planned, and it is currently unknown when The Beast will return to WWE programming. Cena's final opponent also remains a mystery.
WWE Crown Jewel card (announced):
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill or Nia Jax for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
