Cena vs Lesnar Match Finish At WWE Wrestlepalooza Was Reportedly Changed Last Minute
One of the headline matches at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE on ESPN this weekend was a legend vs. legend showdown featuring John Cena on his retirement tour against The Beast, Brock Lesnar, one final time.
The match was a spectacle that left fans buzzing at the end of it. Cena and Lesnar didn't put on a five star mat clinic, but the surprising finish of the match shocked fans in Indianapolis.
Cena looked like he was set to defeat Lesnar after connecting with three Attitude Adjustments. After a pin attempt, Lesnar kicked out and then stole momentum back in the match. The audience was ready for another Cena comeback, but it never happened.
In the end, Lesnar rattled off multiple F5 maneuvers in a row. Lesnar then made the cover a definitively defeated Cena -- just a mere couple months away from in-ring retirement.
According to a report from Bodyslam, the finish to the match was changed on Saturday morning. The report indicates that as of Saturday morning, plans called for Cena to beat Lesnar. Obviously, plans changed along the way.
Should Brock Lesnar have beaten John Cena at Wrestlepalooza?
So, the question coming out of WWE Wrestlepalooza is should Lesnar have defeated Cena the way that he did? With Cena only having three months left of active wrestling, it was a strange call to see him lose the that way.
The loss means that WWE has big plans for Brock Lesnar. And now that Lesnar is back with the company, there are major feuds waiting for him. Lesnar against Gunther is a dream match and Lesnar against Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed would do strong numbers for WWE.
Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have already had a multiple match feud together, but Rhodes as the WWE Undisputed Champion adds a new dynamic that potentially justifies running that back again.
With Lesnar seemingly aligning himself with Paul Heyman again at Wrestlepalooza, a big match with CM Punk looms as well. Punk and Heyman have been at odds since WrestleMania this year and refreshed Beast vs. The Best program is an effective way to continue building that story.
So what's next for Cena? He's seemingly in line for a rematch against Lesnar -- a match he'd win, potentially on his way out of the door as his retirement tour ends in December.
