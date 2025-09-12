WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights & Live Blog (9/12/25)
On the same day that WWE announced that WrestleMania 43 would take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, the company has a huge episode of Smackdown stacked ahead of Wrestlepalooza in just over one week.
Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will be the main event match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, but Lesnar will make his presence felt this week on Smackdown. Lesnar appeared in Chicago and attacked Cena last week and will be on hand during this week's show.
Can John Cena expect more destruction from The Beast Incarnate? Will Cena look for revenge on Lesnar ahead of stepping in the ring together at Wrestlepalooza. We'll find out on this week's episode of Smackdown this week.
The mixed tag team match is set between CM Punk & AJ Lee and Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch for Wrestlepalooza next weekend. Lee got the better of Lynch with the slap heard around the world, when she returned to WWE for the first time in 10 years last week on Smackdown.
Will Lynch and Rollins have a plan for retribution? How will Rollins and Lynch address their Wrestlepalooza opponents? Find out this week on WWE Smackdown.
This week's Smackdown will also feature a WWE Women's Championship match. On the show, Tiffany Stratton will defend her title in a SummerSlam rematch against Jade Cargill.
Also this week, Randy Orton will wrestle Drew McIntyre. McIntyre viciously attacked Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, a few weeks ago on the show. Orton will look to get some revenge for Cody this week.
Finally, what is the status of The Street Profits? After they unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Clash in Paris, the team hasn't been clicking on all cylinders like normal. Will WWE fans get an update on their status this week on Smackdown?
WWE Smackdown Results & Highlights
-The show started with a recap video of the happenings last week between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. When the video was over, Lesnar walked out to the ring.
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Brock Lesnar appears
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) for the WWE Women’s Championship
