Triple H Defines What Pro Wrestling Is In WWE

A debate that has ravaged the pro wrestling community for decades has been set ablaze again after Triple H's recent comments on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's Nightcap podcast.
Ever since Vince McMahon coined the term "sports entertainment" in the late 1990s, the definition and identity of pro wrestling has been grey throughout mainstream media. Many people don't know whether or not it's a sport, and many people think WWE is trying to convince viewers that John Cena can actually defeat Brock Lesnar in a real-life street fight.
At its core, pro wrestling is an artistic way to tell stories in the form of live theatre. Triple H expands on this point while promoting the WrestleMania 43 announcement in Las Vegas.
WWE is not a sport to Triple H
Triple H sees the beauty in pro wrestling and views it as an outlet to teach lessons, tell stories, express larger-than-life characters, creating memorable moments, and put on an entertaining show for the fans. A sport relies on skill and competition solely to create narratives and entertainment.
"I say this a lot of times when people don't understand, like if we're talking to network executives, they're trying to figure out what we are. I say, we are less boxing and more Rocky. We're not the sport, we're a movie about the sport. And Rocky is really a love story. Just happens that boxing is a background and the metaphor for all the things he has to overcome and do."- Triple H on Nightcap
The 14-time WWE World Champion used the Rocky movie series to help executives identify what they are. WWE is in the same genre of entertainment as the Harlem Globetrotters of basketball and the Savannah Bananas of baseball.
Triple H noted that WWE is a show about wrestlers trying to become champions in their career field, but it's not a sport where wrestlers are actually moving up the ladder because of how often they're winning.
Triple H says what WWE is
Triple H further elaborated without using metaphors or comparisons. He stated exactly where and how WWE resonates with their fanbase.
"Our business, when you talk about that emotion, you talk about the storytelling, you talk about all those things, that's really where it resonates — We’re spectacle and storytelling. The athleticism is a huge factor of it. I don’t want to negate it.”- Triple H on Nightcap
Triple H also took the opportunity to applaud how athletic WWE superstars are and how that plays a huge part of what WWE is, but it didn't seem he felt that's what defines WWE.
