Triple H Officially Announced As The 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Headliner
It's official. Triple H is getting his long overdue induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The news was first broken by several outlets Wednesday afternoon, and then officially announced by WWE later that night.
The 14-time World Champion is worthy of induction based on his in-ring resume alone, but in the company's official statement, WWE credited Paul Levesque for the evolution of NXT and helping to create numerous main event Superstars on the roster today.
"Levesque created a transformative brand that has molded the brightest in-ring stars of the 21st century, including Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and dozens more. What started as a developmental program has become a third WWE brand with its own identity and accomplishments thanks to Triple H’s vision."
The news yesterday was a surprise to Triple H himself. The Game was caught off guard at a WWE HQ event Wednesday afternoon when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker appeared out of the blue to announce that they had made an executive decision in regards to this year's Hall of Fame class.
Stephanie McMahon then made a surprise appearance afterward to give her husband, who was visibly overcome with emotion, a hug.
Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2019 as a member of Degeneration-X along with Shawn Michaels, Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, and X-Pac.
Now The Game stands on his own as the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame headliner. Congratulations to Paul' Triple H' Levesque.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Nikki Garcia Says She Misses Being Nikki Bella And The WWE Ring
Alexa Bliss Hints That WWE Return Is Not Imminent
Complete List of WWE Royal Rumble Winners
WWE Rumors: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Being Discussed For Women's Royal Rumble Match