Alexa Bliss Hints That WWE Return Is Not Imminent
It doesn't look like Alexa Bliss is heading for a surprise return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble.
In a post on social media, the former WWE Women's Champion seemed to confirm reports that a return to wrestling was not imminent. Bliss posted a picture of her resting with her baby, captioning the post:
If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while 🤍
Could this be Bliss just enjoying her time with her child? Sure. It also jives with reports that indicate her return to WWE was halted due to a contract situation.
Plans were in place for Bliss to return to WWE Raw earlier this month, but she reportedly wanted a new contract to do that. WWE is said to have wanted her to stay on her old contract, which put both sides at an impasse.
Bliss was reportedly scheduled to return and join forces with the Wyatt Sicks on Raw. The Wyatt Sicks have since been moved to the Smackdown brand via the WWE Transfer Portal.
Bliss has not wrestled for WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble. At that event, Bliss lost to Bianca Belair in a singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. After that match, Bliss took time away from the company to have her first child.
