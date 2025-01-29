WWE Rumors: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Being Discussed For Women's Royal Rumble Match
We are just days away from the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis and the rumor mill is starting to heat up.
You can add WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to the list of women's talent that is reportedly under discussion for the annual over-the-top-rope challenge this year.
Stratus has not wrestled for WWE since her stellar cage match with Becky Lynch at Payback 2023, but on the latest edition of the Backstage Pass Podcast, insider X account WrestleVotes said that WWE may be looking to take advantage of Trish reportedly being in Indianapolis this weekend.
"I know it's been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis, I know WWE is bringing her in. I don't know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance but I know it's been discussed. There's only so many women's legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it, and she's one of them. So if she's willing and they're willing, I'd say better than a good shot she's there."- WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass
This coming March will mark 25 years since Trish Status debuted in WWE. The 7-time Women's Champion has spoken about wanting to do something in the ring to properly commemorate her big anniversary.
Stratus would have to be considered a long shot to win the Women's Royal Rumble if she were to enter, but a victory isn't completely out of reach.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Confirmed Entrants List [Updated Jan 28]
Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Stratus have traded a few verbal jabs with one another in the past. If there's a match to build toward for Trish, that would be it.
It's important to note that Elimination Chamber will be held in Stratus' hometown of Toronto on March 1. Trish appearing on that card, just days before her anniversary, by the way, would make a ton of sense. And a Royal Rumble appearance could get the ball rolling for her next run.
All of these reasons were factored into our decision to rank Trish Stratus as 'a good bet' to appear in Saturday's Royal Rumble Match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Officially Announces 'Clash in Paris' Premium Live Event This August
Bayley Wins First NXT Match In Over Four Years; Earns NXT Women's Title Shot At Vengeance Day
WWE Bringing Special Episode of NXT to Cincinnati Following Monday Night Raw
WWE Rumors: Will AJ Styles Return At The Royal Rumble Saturday?