Triple H On Why He Turned Down Vince McMahon's Request To Wrestle At WrestleMania 38
Triple H is content with his in-ring career being over, but that didn’t stop Vince McMahon from putting in a special request to The Game.
During an appearance on The Roommates Show, Triple H said that McMahon had requested him to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX, but that he declined due to his health issues and concerns.
“I was sort of at a point in my career, a few years ago, I had a health issue with my heart, which is all good now… but when it happened, I was kinda already at a place in my career where ironically, they had come to me to wrestle that year in WrestleMania. Like, ‘Hey, it’s two nights, it’s Dallas, I need you to wrestle.’ I told Vince ‘I don’t want to do it.’ He told me, ‘I need you to do it. It can be anybody; I don’t care. You tell me who you want to work with, and we’ll make the story. It will be great.’ I was like, ‘Let me think about it, but I don’t… I’m not really into doing it.'”
Triple H expressed concern about performing at a high level like he had before, but his health scare in 2022, which almost took his life, forced him to retire for good. He said he wasn’t upset about having to retire, and that it allowed him to focus on exploring the next steps in his career, including his new position at Chief Creative Officer of WWE.
“When my health thing hit, and you know, I knew ‘Okay, I can never do this again,’ it didn’t really bother me that much because I was already on the other side of it. And also, for me, I was so busy with all the other stuff behind the scenes. It was like trying to have a 24-hour day job, and then, on top of that, I had to train twice a day, think about this match… It was just too much. I didn’t want to do it.”
