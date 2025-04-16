LA Knight Addresses Reported Backstage Heat With Drew McIntyre At WWE Royal Rumble
Did LA Knight have heat with Drew McIntyre following the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match?
"I’ve always got heat. When don’t I have heat? At the same time, I’m too old for heat. I don’t deal with that."
The Megastar was a guest on the Gorilla Position Podcast Tuesday, and was asked about the reported issues between himself and The Scottish Warrior this past January in Indianapolis.
McIntyre apparently stormed out of Lucas Oil Stadium after his planned elimination went awry. Without getting too much into the weeds, the story centers around LA Knight allegedly being the cause of said misfire.
Knight claims that he was unaware of that accusation until days later.
"[McIntyre] stormed out? I didn’t even know. No idea. I got to the back, I got to the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal." Knight did not see McIntyre backstage after his own elimination, saying with a little in-character jab, that he was already gone due to his early exit from the match.
"I didn’t know anything about it until I was sitting at home Sunday night and then somebody sent me an article and I was like, ‘Ah! That’s interesting.’"
When pressed about whether he had spoke to McIntyre after he saw that article, Knight declined to provide intricate details. "There were some conversations had. I’ll tell you that."
If LA Knight had any heat backstage with creative, it certainly cooled down fast. The Megastar went on the capture the WWE Men's United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura a little over a month after the Royal Rumble.
Knight will defend that very title this weekend at WrestleMania 41. He'll face Jacob Fatu on Saturday night.
