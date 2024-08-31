Twitter Reacts To Intense Cody Rhodes And Kevin Owens Promo Ahead Of WWE Bash In Berlin
One of the marquee matches at Saturday's WWE Bash in Berlin features Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against good friend Kevin Owens.
Business picked up on Friday's edition of SmackDown from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, the home of Bash in Berlin. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis called Rhodes and Owens to come to the ring for a promo segment.
Almost immediately, Owens told Rhodes that he knew the man who stopped Roman Reigns' historic title reign at Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, had suffered a knee injury this week during WWE's current European Tour.
"You want to talk about what happened during that tour?", Owens asked Rhodes. The champion denied the accusation and said, "Knee is good".
Things got intense after that with Rhodes telling Owens the former Universal Champion helped pave the way for what is currently going on in wrestling, as they both have friends in AEW like The Young Bucks.
But Rhodes and Owens saved the best for last when the former asked the latter, "I'm going to defeat you and nothing will be tainted about it," Rhodes passionately said.
"When it's over Kevin, will we still be friends?"
Owens looked at Rhodes intently for a little over ten seconds, looked down and popped his head up and put the microphone up to his mouth. Instead of responding, he walked up to Rhodes, whispered something in his ear and walked off, which left his opponent speechless.
The promo had the wrestling world giving their thoughts about what they seen with two of WWE"s top babyfaces.