WWE continues to expand it's global footprint by announcing a new long-term strategic partnership Wednesday morning with one of the world's premier sports and entertainment companies.

This new deal with Toronto's Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment will explore opportunities across multiple areas, including exclusive merchandise collaborations, original content development, community-focused programs, and regular cross-brand appearances from team players and WWE Superstars.

This partnership will also see Monday Night Raw return to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday, January 26, 2026. That episode will air live on Netflix on the heels of WWE's two-day stop in Montreal for Friday Night SmackDown and Saturday Night's Main Event at the Bell Centre on January 23 and 24.

WWE SmackDown & SNME in Montreal | WWE

WWE Superstars will make appearances at Toronto Maple Leafs games on Sunday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 27, with Toronto sports personalities also slated to be in attendance at Monday Night Raw.

Co-Head of Revenue at WWE Alex Varga expressed his excitement for the new deal in a statement released to The Takedown on SI.

“Collaborating with an iconic organization like MLSE is a natural extension of WWE’s deep and growing connection with Toronto, which has included recent major events like Money in the Bank in 2024 and Elimination Chamber in 2025, and allows us to create new and authentic experiences for fans to reinforce our long-term commitment to the region."

WWE is just getting started with these types of partnerships

This is a very similar collaboration to the one that the NFL's Buffalo Bills announced with MLSE earlier this year, and it will build on the existing launch of exclusive licensed WWE Legacy Title Belts with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors.

“MLSE and WWE have a long and strong history together, teaming up many times over the years to create iconic entertainment moments for our fans," said Chief Business Officer at MLSE Phil King. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with WWE, a global leader in sports and entertainment, to create world-class content and build on Toronto’s standing as a leading market globally."

WWE is in the process of building an extensive sports partnership web that started with Paris Saint-Germain back in August, and the company is not expected to stop with this deal in Canada. WWE will continue to push this strategy into various markets across Mexico, Japan and other countries across the world.

The GOAT is so GOATED. Congrats, Champ! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kvDk4WLOvl — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Tickets for Monday Night Raw in Toronto will go on sale starting Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) via Ticketmaster.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster's website and using the code WWEVIP starting Thursday, November 13 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) until 11:59 p.m. (8:59 p.m. PT).

Latest with WWE, AEW, & More!

How WWE Redeemed John Cena's Retirement Tour With An All-Time Great Boston Moment

WWE Shop Reveals List Of Top Merchandise Sellers For 2025

Update On Rumored Tension Surrounding Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns

PWI Reveals Women's Top 250 List