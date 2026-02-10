Update on Becky Lynch, AJ Lee WrestleMania Plans After Elimination Chamber Booking

AJ Lee made her return to WWE programming on Monday night's episode of Raw in Cleveland, and during a promo exchange with Becky Lynch, she was able to manipulate The Man into giving her a Women's Intercontinental Championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

The former Divas Champion hasn't wrestled a singles match in over a decade, and it's been even longer since she held a title of any kind, but she'll get the chance to end both of those streaks in the very town she now calls home in Chicago, Illinois.

Booking this match at Elimination Chamber makes sense for a number of reasons, but it also raises a big question — what does this mean for WrestleMania 42?

BECKY VS AJ FOR THE WOMEN'S IC TITLE AT ELIMINATION CHAMBER??!?! 🙌



Come on @ScrapDaddyAP, make it official! pic.twitter.com/A1sCJSsB8U — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026

With much of the card still reportedly up in the air, Becky Lynch versus AJ Lee for the Women's IC Title was believed to be one of the few locks for the big show in Las Vegas. Is that no longer the case?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that the story between Becky and AJ is still set to play out through WrestleMania weekend. At least that's the plan for now.

Meltzer claims to have been told by sources that there is a reason that this match was booked for Elimination Chamber, but he didn't provide any additional information on said reason.

Lynch and Lee have tangled twice before, with AJ getting the better of The Man at both Wrestlepalooza and Survivor Series: WarGames. Time will tell if their upcoming match at Elimination Chamber is their lone singles encounter, or just their first.

OH NO 🤯@BeckyLynchWWE with the sneak attack on AJ! pic.twitter.com/8WeeUXZCDA — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026

It's possible that AJ wins the Women's IC Title in Chicago and then defends it against Becky in a rematch at WrestleMania, however, recent on-screen developments suggest something else could be in the works.

This is just speculation on our end, but Nattie has been making a play for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in recent weeks. She eliminated Becky Lynch from the Women's Royal Rumble and then brutalized Maxxine Dupri on Monday's episode of Raw to the point where AJ had to run down and make the save for her friend.

Could a triple threat match between Becky, AJ and Nattie be booked come April? Perhaps even a 4-way with Maxxine added to the mix? We should have a clearer picture of the plan following Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card (Announced):

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

