Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Future After Retirement Announcement

Brock Lesnar announced his retirement in the aftermath of WWE SummerSlam, but a new report indicates that he might not be done with the company yet.

Lesnar seemingly retired after WrestleMania 42, where he lost to Oba Femi. After the match, Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring, indicating that he was calling it a career.

However, Lesnar returned and reignited his feud with Femi. He won their rematch at WWE Clash in Italy, but Femi defeated Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam. While many expected him to wrestle again, Lesnar has stated that the third match with Femi marked his retirement.

A new report has provided an update on the situation, suggesting that Lesnar could return to WWE sooner rather than later.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

WWE officials expect Brock Lesnar to be involved with WrestleMania 43

As reported on Thursday’s edition of WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, some high-ranking WWE officials still believe that Lesnar will be involved with WrestleMania 43 to some extent, despite his claim to being done in the ring.

This source reportedly said that they couldn't “envision" Lesnar actually retiring before he landed a last "payday in Saudi Arabia,” the site of WrestleMania next year.



Additionally, a source shared their belief that if Lesnar indeed has wrestled his last match, he could potentially headline the Hall of Fame class ahead of WrestleMania, as the idea would be on the table under those circumstances.

Lesnar has been a staple of WWE's Saudi Arabia events over the years, so even before he announced his retirement, many fans had already speculated that he could come back for one last match at WrestleMania next year.

Given his track record of appearing at Saudi Arabia shows, it also stands to reason that he could headline the 2027 Hall of Fame class, assuming there's an induction ceremony alongside WrestleMania as usual.

On paper, Lesnar's resume speaks for itself; he is a 10-time world champion in WWE, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Lesnar has won the King of the Ring tournament, the Men's Royal Rumble, and the Money in the Bank match as well.

Brock Lesnar | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His career is even more remarkable when his UFC accolades are included. Given that TKO is the parent company of WWE and UFC, it's easy to imagine that they would be factored in.

For the time being, uncertainty continues to surround Lesnar and his future, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens next.