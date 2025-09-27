Jade Cargill Shows Off Gnarly Photos Of Large Gash Suffered On WWE SmackDown
Jade Cargill was busted open pretty badly Friday night, but appears to be in good spirits about it Saturday afternoon.
The 2025 Queen of the Ring winner came up short in her bid to become the WWE Women's Champion when Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title against Cargill and Nia Jax in the main event of WWE SmackDown.
It was toward the end of the match when Nia Jax sent Jade flying into the steel ring steps, the impact of which created a deep gash above Cargill's left eye. She would go on to finish the match, even delivering a Samoan Drop to Jax on the very steps that cut her open, and now she's showing off her battle scars.
Cargill posted a couple of photos on her Instagram account that showed off her graphic injury, with a simple caption that read, "Don’t question the love I have for this game."
Again, it's a deep cut that is roughly a couple of inches in length and it goes right through her left eyebrow. Folks who are even the slightly bit squeamish should probably avoid clicking the link above.
Once Jade heels up, she may have an argument to make that she deserves another opportunity at Tiffany Stratton. Afterall, it was Jax who took the pinfall loss after suffering the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Whomever the next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship ends up being, however, is going to have to wait. Stratton is busy for the next couple of weeks.
MORE: How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Tiffany's victory on Friday secured her spot in the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match on Saturday, October 11 in Perth, Australia. She'll be facing the new Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.
La Primera defeated IYO SKY a week ago at Wrestlepalooza to earn her opportunity to be come the second woman ever to hoist the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Liv Morgan was the first to do it last November when she defeated then WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax.
WWE Crown Jewel Card (Announced):
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
