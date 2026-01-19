Triple H Lifts Lid On R-Truth's Firing In New WWE: Unreal Sneak Peek

R-Truth's contractual situation with WWE was one of the most controversial news stories in the world of professional wrestling in 2025. And the story has taken yet another unexpected twist.

In June of 2025, R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, announced on social media that his contract was not being renewed and he was set to leave the company after 17 years. The announcement sent shockwaves through the industry, generating an overwhelmingly negative response towards WWE and TKO management.

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025

R-Truth "never not under contract" with WWE

Truth quickly returned to WWE television at Money In The Bank, aiding Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in their tag team match with then WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. He appeared to repackage himself as a more serious character, going by his real name of Ron Killings and cutting his hair off live on Raw in the process.

However, despite the white-hot reaction to his return and shift to a more serious persona, Killings didn't receive much airtime on WWE television and was soon back to being R-Truth once John Cena reverted back to being a babyface after his failed heel run came to an end in August.

WWE's Chief Operating Officer Triple H hinted at the time that Truth's contract saga had all been 'part of the show', while Truth himself, and his son, had stated that it was a very real situation and not in any way, shape or form kayfabe.

Now, however, The Game appears to have admitted the reality of the saga in a new clip from the upcoming second season of Netflix docuseries WWE Unreal. However, the 14-time World Champion hastens to add that Truth was never not under contract with WWE and that the whole controversy was simply a result of a negotiating tactic gone awry.

“‘If you’re not going to come to us, then, Truth, we’re going to let your contract lapse… We’re not going to renew.’ Knowing that, hopefully, maybe, this will force his hand to say ‘well, hold on a second, can we talk?

“He immediately went out on social (media) and said he was fired, which he was never fired. Contrary to prior belief, he was never not under contract with us.”

R-Truth left "hurt" by contract situation

For Truth's part, the former United States Champion reveals in the Unreal clip that he was hurt by how he was treated during the negotiation process.

“I got the call that my contract wasn’t gonna be renewed, and I’m like ‘So, am I released? Am I…?’ I took it as I was released….I was hurt.”

In a recent exclusive interview with The TakeDown on SI, Truth revealed more about the experience and how he dealt with it at the time.

Ron Killings aka R-Truth | WWE.com

“It was surreal in so many different aspects and so many different ways. The way things happened, how they happened, how fast they happened, so many things came from that. So many different emotions… Man, it was a good learning, maturing experience. Overwhelming, nonetheless.”

By the time Truth returned at Money in the Bank on Saturday, June 7, the whole ordeal was water under the bridge, and Truth found himself profoundly grateful for the response he'd received from the WWE fanbase.

“If I had to go through it again, I would do it again to feel what I felt, to receive what I received. For the world to see what the world did, what the world can do. Yeah, man, I'll do it again. That was the right thing.”

