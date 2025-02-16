Minimum Salary And Other Details For Main Roster WWE Superstars Revealed
The main roster salary ranges for WWE Superstars on Raw and Smackdown have been revealed.
A new report by Fightful Select indicates that main roster talent in WWE are receiving around $350,000 per year. The report reveals that this is the minimum for stars on the main roster and that many superstars are making over $1 million.
Fightful reports that three years ago, Triple H noted that the minimum for Raw and Smackdown stars was $250,000. In WWE, airfare is covered by the company, but hotels and rental cars aren't. The report noted that each wrestler's deal can look different from than peers.
Business has been strong for WWE since the company merged with UFC to create TKO Group in 2023. Since then, the company has signed record deals for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT television products -- including being the first-ever weekly live program on Netflix with the Raw brand. Netflix is the largest streaming platform in the world.
WWE is the middle of the busiest time of year on the company calendar. Royal Rumble hit at the end of January and Elimination Chamber is on the horizon on March 1.
WrestleMania 41 rolls into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Two matches are currently scheduled for that event.
Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Fiair will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Flair made her choice on this week's episode of Smackdown.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Four-Time AEW Women's Champion At Grand Slam Australia
Exclusive: The Multi-Talented Harley Cameron Is Primed For A Breakout Year In AEW
Ricky Starks Will Sign His WWE NXT Contract On This Tuesday's Episode (2/18)