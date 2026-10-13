Update on Who in WWE Pushed for Carmelo Hayes to Join The 946

According to reports, Royce Keys continues to play a huge role in the construction of The 946.

Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price warned The Bloodline that they better not miss their shot to take them out in the main event on WWE Raw on Monday night, and it turns out that those words carried a much deeper meaning.

The six-man tag team match, which also featured Solo Sikoa and The Usos, dissolved into a chaotic brawl that spread all across the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. The divide and conquer strategy that has been deployed so well by The 946 in recent weeks, once again worked to perfection and set the table for yet another big reveal.

Royce Keys legit recruited Carmelo Hayes to The 946

After OTM and Jaida Parker had lured The Usos out into the crowd, Sikoa was left to battle Keys one-on-one in the center of the ring. He gained the upper hand and had Royce in position for the Samoan Spike, when a masked figure slid into the ring and blasted Solo in the knee with a crowbar. Moments later, Carmelo Hayes revealed his identity to the crowd.

It was the first appearance on WWE programming for the former United States Champion in nearly two months. He unsuccessfully challenged Baron Corbin for the Men's U.S. Title on the August 14 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, and then rather noticeably disappeared.

Sometime during the day on Monday, Carmelo had blacked out his profile picture on social media, which naturally had eagle-eyed wrestling fans gossiping about his future in WWE. Some had recklessly speculated that he had one foot out the door, but Hayes has since released an update.

The addition of Hayes to The 946 had been a popular request from fans on WWE Radio programming following Jaida Parker's stunning debut a few weeks back, and it was apparently a request of Royce Keys as well.

The insiders at False Finish reported Monday night that Keys went to the creative team and requested that Carmelo be brought over from SmackDown to join his crew, and that Hayes was being kept off of television intentionally while The 946 story continued to build.

The 946 and The Bloodline remain on a collision course that seems destined for WarGames at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Houston, Texas. Depending on how the five-person teams are constructed this year, Royce Keys may have his fifth and final member. But that would require Jaida Parker to be involved in the match.

946 | Netflix

There's been speculation and rumors that Naomi could soon return to join The Bloodline and counter Jaida Parker, but even if that does come to fruition, there's never been an intergender WarGames match in WWE history. How would that even work?

Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa could round out team Bloodline in a traditional five-on-five WarGames match. The 946, as of this writing, is still one person short.