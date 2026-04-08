Update on WWE Plans to Lower Ticket Prices Following CM Punk's Scathing Promo
CM Punk had the WWE Universe buzzing with his latest pipe bomb promo Monday night on Raw.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was once again the voice for the voiceless and publicly expressed frustrations over the soaring cost of WWE tickets.
His comments about the high price for fans were in response to TKO CEO Ari Emanuel reportedly pushing for ESPN personality Pat McAfee to be inserted into the WWE Championship storyline as a way to promote synergy with the network and boost struggling WrestleMania 42 ticket sales.
Online backlash over high ticket prices, especially for WrestleMania, have been growing for months, and TKO leadership has apparently now heard the message loud and clear.
"Immediately after [Punk's} promo, the lower bowl tickets for WrestleMania dropped below $2,000 for the first time. So they did immediately lower ticket prices for WrestleMania. Not by a lot, but they did lower them,” Bryan Alvarez said during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live.
When it comes to shows beyond WrestleMania 42, Alvarez is reporting that the company plans on cutting down the cost for certain markets.
There are no plans for across-the-board ticket price reductions right now
“Not every show, but there are shows through the summer where they are planning to lower ticket prices," Alvarez said in his report. "Obviously, if it’s going to be in a hot market where they’re easily going to sell out at high prices, they aren’t dropping the prices for that."
Giving an example of a show that could see a decline in the cost to attend, Alvarez brought up the recent March 9 edition of Monday Night Raw. The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington did not sell out, due in part to what Alvarez called "ridiculous" ticket prices.
"A show like that, they’re going to lower the ticket prices through the summer. So depending on the market, what they think they can sell — they’re not lowering everything across the board. But for shows where they don’t expect to sell out, they are lowering ticket prices.”
As of Tuesday, April 8, WWE has sold just north of 39,000 seats for night one of WrestleMania 42 and roughly 41,000 tickets for night two.
The company officially announced which matches will be taking place on which night Tuesday morning on ESPN, and that could provide a boost to single-day sales.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, along with Pat McAfee, will headline Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium, while CM Punk and Roman Reigns will close out Sunday night with their battle for the World Heavyweight Championship. There are currently 13 matches booked across the entire weekend, with potentially one more that has yet to be announced.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com