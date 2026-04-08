Update on WWE Plans to Lower Ticket Prices Following CM Punk's Scathing Promo

CM Punk had the WWE Universe buzzing with his latest pipe bomb promo Monday night on Raw.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was once again the voice for the voiceless and publicly expressed frustrations over the soaring cost of WWE tickets.

His comments about the high price for fans were in response to TKO CEO Ari Emanuel reportedly pushing for ESPN personality Pat McAfee to be inserted into the WWE Championship storyline as a way to promote synergy with the network and boost struggling WrestleMania 42 ticket sales.

Online backlash over high ticket prices, especially for WrestleMania, have been growing for months, and TKO leadership has apparently now heard the message loud and clear.

"Immediately after [Punk's} promo, the lower bowl tickets for WrestleMania dropped below $2,000 for the first time. So they did immediately lower ticket prices for WrestleMania. Not by a lot, but they did lower them,” Bryan Alvarez said during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live.

When it comes to shows beyond WrestleMania 42, Alvarez is reporting that the company plans on cutting down the cost for certain markets.

There are no plans for across-the-board ticket price reductions right now

Triple H | WWE

“Not every show, but there are shows through the summer where they are planning to lower ticket prices," Alvarez said in his report. "Obviously, if it’s going to be in a hot market where they’re easily going to sell out at high prices, they aren’t dropping the prices for that."

Giving an example of a show that could see a decline in the cost to attend, Alvarez brought up the recent March 9 edition of Monday Night Raw. The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington did not sell out, due in part to what Alvarez called "ridiculous" ticket prices.

"A show like that, they’re going to lower the ticket prices through the summer. So depending on the market, what they think they can sell — they’re not lowering everything across the board. But for shows where they don’t expect to sell out, they are lowering ticket prices.”

As of Tuesday, April 8, WWE has sold just north of 39,000 seats for night one of WrestleMania 42 and roughly 41,000 tickets for night two.

The company officially announced which matches will be taking place on which night Tuesday morning on ESPN, and that could provide a boost to single-day sales.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, along with Pat McAfee, will headline Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium, while CM Punk and Roman Reigns will close out Sunday night with their battle for the World Heavyweight Championship. There are currently 13 matches booked across the entire weekend, with potentially one more that has yet to be announced.