US Embassy Escalates Saudi Arabia Warning Just Weeks Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Uncertainty continues to hover around the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, all non-essential U.S. Embassy staff and their families were ordered to leave Saudi Arabia. According to a report from Reuters, others in the Gulf region may be ordered to leave the area as well.

Warnings of different degrees have come out of the US Embassy over the last few weeks regarding violent conflict in Saudi Arabia by the Houthis and what that means for United States citizens and staff in the area. Earlier this month, a Houthi missile hit the Riyadh International Airport and killed 13 people. Over 300 people were injured in the attack.

A variety of different events in Saudi Arabia have already been postponed because of the violent threats and warnings. WWE has not yet made a public comment on the status of its event, Crown Jewel.

WWE has been running special events and PLE's in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The company entered into a ten-year partnership with the government that year and has run at least one event in the country every year since then. Some years, it was more than that. For the first time in history, WWE brought its Royal Rumble event to Riyadh earlier this year.

New US Embassy order is likely to further WWE staff concerns about Crown Jewel

WWE logo | WWE

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on November 7. There are two matches already scheduled for the event, and both are for the WWE Crown Jewel Championships. First, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face the WWE Undisputed Champion, Sami Zayn. The other is a women's champion vs. champion match pitting WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan against WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.

Internally, WWE staff have voiced concerns about having to go to Saudi Arabia at this time. WWE officials have reportedly been unhappy with staff discussing this issue, as they want to maintain a positive partnership with Saudi Arabia. WWE reportedly does have a backup location in mind for this year's Crown Jewel, but has not revealed what that location is.

What makes this situation more uncertain is that next year WWE will be leveling up their partnership with Saudi Arabia even more. The company will be bringing WrestleMania 43 to the country in the spring of 2027. An exact date for the event has not been revealed at this time.