WWE Reportedly Unhappy With Staff Concerns About Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Despite a tumultuous situation on the ground and serious violence in the area, the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7 is still taking place as scheduled. At least for now.

Not all WWE employees love the idea of heading to what amounts to a war zone for a wrestling event, and their company isn't thrilled about that opinion.

Last week, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a warning to United States citizens about traveling to and spending time in Riyadh due to the ongoing conflict and violence with the Houthis. That violence escalated over the weekend, and conflicting reports have emerged on whether the event will be relocated.

A Houthi missile hit the Riyadh airport and killed 12 people over the weekend. Two full gates were destroyed.

It's reasonable to assume many involved with the upcoming WWE trip to Riyadh might be a little nervous. According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, there have been some non-wrestling employees who have made comments about not wanting to go, and the company reportedly isn't happy with these comments.

WWE will not acknowledge a backup location for Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 | WWE

The Meltzer report indicates that the company has a backup plan for Crown Jewel, but it can't publicly acknowledge it because it doesn't want to appear to be wavering on whether to go. There is an internal fear that the Saudis would be upset if that information became public.

WWE and Saudi Arabia have been in business together for almost a decade at this point. WWE began running shows in the country in 2018. The shows used to take place outside the bounds of the standard WWE event calendar, but now the shows are a normal part of WWE's year. This year, the Royal Rumble emanated from Saudi Arabia for the first time in history. Next year, the partnership will expand even further.

In 2027, WWE will be bringing WrestleMania 43 to Riyadh. The exact date of the show is unknown at this time, but it will be the first WrestleMania to ever be held outside of North America.

The WWE Crown Jewel event on November 7 will stick with tradition and feature two champion vs. champion matches. WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, will take on WWE Women's Champion, Chelsea Green.

On the men's side, world champion Roman Reigns will take on WWE Champion Sami Zayn. Both matches will be for the coveted WWE Crown Jewel Championship, which was introduced for the first time in 2024.